Pamela J. Nodolf

Pamela J. Nodolf, 68, of Belmont, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 surrounded by family at Agrace Hospice, Fitchburg, after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, February 11, 2022 at St. Philomena Catholic Church, Belmont. Burial will be at the Belmont Cemetery. Father David Flanagan will officiate. Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 PM, Thursday, February 10, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, or from 9:30 AM until the time of mass at the church on Friday. Memorials may be made to the Pamela J. Nodolf Memorial. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com

Pam was born on February 12, 1953 in Platteville, Wisconsin, to Gerald and Joyce (Reed) Alt. She graduated from Belmont High School in 1971. On July 17, 1971, she married her high school sweetheart, Douglas A. Nodolf at St. Philomena’s Catholic Church.

Pam’s enjoyment of sewing led her to open and operate Sew Much More fabric store in Platteville, WI for many years. She also worked at Bridal Boutique, Platteville and as an assistant manager at the UW-Platteville bookstore. She most recently worked as a library assistant at the Karmann Library at UW-Platteville.

Pam enjoyed quilting, gardening, baking, and going on trips to Nashville and many family vacations to Chetek. She especially loved spending time with her family and friends. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and attending their sporting events and school activities. She was their biggest cheerleader!

Pam is survived by four children, Christa (Peter) Weghorn, Jaime (Tim Carey) Nodolf, James “JD” (Niki) Nodolf and Danielle (Rusty) Lynch; grandchildren, Jackson Nodolf-Carey, Mitchell Kautz, Makayla McVay, Jade and Madison Nodolf, and Brendan and Brock Lynch; great-grandchildren, Brier and Boyer Garvey; her mother, Joyce Alt; sisters, Terry (Brian) Stannard and Susan (Doug O.) Nodolf; brother, Allen (Sonja) Alt; sisters-in-law, Cheree (Guy) Schurz and Jane Ware; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas A. Nodolf; father, Gerald Alt; infant granddaughters, Faith Lynch and Samantha Nodolf-Carey; infant brother, Douglas Michael Alt; father and mother-in-law, Robert and Patricia Nodolf; grandparents, Charles and Rose Alt, Guerdon and Florence Reed; grandparents-in-law, Alphonse “Dick” and Florence Nodolf.

The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the UW Carbone Cancer Center, Dr. David Kushner, Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care for their compassionate care and support; and the continued support of our neighbors and friends.

