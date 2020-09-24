Pamela J. Cooper-Lumby

Pamela J. Cooper-Lumby, 56, of Deerfield, passed away on Wednesday September 16, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI.

Pam was born on February 9, 1964 in West Bend, WI.

Pam became a beautician and had been seeing clients for the last 30+ years. She had worked at many different salons throughout the years and made many friends no matter where she was. Including one of her best friends to this date Jennie Stephenson. Pam will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her fiancé, John Kautz; her daughter, Cassandra (Dennis) Rocco; her son, Devin Lumby; her sisters, Dawn Behling, Donna (Phil) Ludtke, Debbie Hernandez-Lucero; her brothers, Pete (Tammy) Schlefke, Daniel Behling, Daryll (Anna) Behling; her stepfather, Muriel Fields; many nieces and nephews including great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Samantha, Daniel, and Abby along with her 2 great grandchildren Lukas and Karson. (Who referred to her as Greats)

Pam was preceded in death by her husband, Jeffery Cooper, her mother, Lois Fields (Antholt); her father, Palmer Schlefke; and her 2 nephews, John John and Steven.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Paddy’s Paws, 14 E. Sherman Avenue, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538 or her children Cassandra Rocco or Devin Lumby, 208 Council St. Fort Atkinson, WI 53538.

The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

