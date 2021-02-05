Pamela Ann Kane

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON – Pamela Ann Kane, of Madison, Wis., passed away after living with metastatic breast cancer at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital, on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at the age of 67.

Pam was born in Fort Atkinson, Wis., on Sept. 22, 1953, the daughter of Doris (nee Roloff) and John F. Kane, who met while both were serving in the U.S. Army. Two months after birth, Pam took her first Trans-Atlantic trip with her mother and older sister to meet up with her father who served with the U.S. Army in Austria. Thus began Pam’s life of travels that would take her throughout the United States and to Taiwan, Germany, China and Italy. Coming from an Army family, Pam proudly wore the badge of “Army brat.”

After graduating from Whitewater High School in 1971, Pam studied at the University of Wisconsin-Madison before enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1975. She attained the rank of sergeant and served as an MP with the 42nd Military Police Brigade in Italy. After discharge Pam worked as the editor of the San Antonio Citizen News in Texas. She then relocated to the greater D.C. area where Pam worked as the editor for the National Guard Association Magazine. Pam was a company commander in the D.C. National Guard and attained the rank of Captain. In 1991, Pam was called to serve in Desert Storm with the 372nd MP Battalion, 14th MP Brigade. After Desert Storm, she completed her B.A. in Journalism and Political Science at the University of Maryland – College Park. Later in life, Pam relocated back to Wisconsin to be closer to family.

As an Army brat, Pam learned to make friends wherever she was stationed. At the end, she was surrounded by the friends she made throughout her life, especially those from her high school and college days whose lasting friendships meant so much to her. Pam’s cats were especially dear to her. Her friend Girlie kept her good company over the last few months. A staunch Democrat, Pam was thrilled that Joe Biden won the election.

Pam and her family would like to thank the many medical professionals associated with the Veterans Health Administration and University of Wisconsin Health Services who helped her, especially the staff at the Infusion Center and Drs. Albertini, Eskola, Hester, Mushtaq, O’Regan, and Stella. Her family especially wants to thank the dedicated professionals at the VA Hospital Hospice Unit for their kind and caring treatment. Pam was diagnosed with cancer four times and beat it three times. She lived well beyond the average survival time from date of diagnosis for MBC with a great quality of life.

Pam is survived by her sisters, Sharon Kane (David Hutton), Rebecca Perez (Raul Perez) and Kelly Kane (Thomas Mackey); her favorite brother, John C. Kane (Anika Noni); her niece, Alejandra Perez (Kyle Kohl); and her nephew, Luis Perez (Tessa Echeverria). In addition, she is survived by aunts, uncles, and cousins of the Roloff family far too numerous to list but whose love and friendship she enjoyed over the last few years.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no service will be held. A graveside interment will be held in the spring at Hillside Cemetery in Whitewater.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in her name to Planned Parenthood or another organization that she would support.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.