Pam Dickson

Pamela S. Dickson, Prairie du Sac, Passed away on January 27, 2022.

She was born to Jack and Sara Eberhardt, with her twin sister Patricia, in Baraboo on November 29, 1949, They joined their older brother David to complete the family. She grew up in Prairie du Sac on Holly Court, attended Sauk Prairie High School, graduating in the class of 1968.On July 10, 1971 she married her high school sweetheart, David Dickson and they enjoyed 50 and ½ years of marriage. On February 5, 1977 they had their only child, Tracy. They moved to Cassel Road where Pam enjoyed her life-long dream to live in the country for 43 years. She raised horses, goats, and she also had a mini horse named Cocoa. Pam had completed a two year degree at Madison Business College. She worked at the Department of Public Instruction, and then as an assistant to William Campbell, CPA. Then she began a 20 year career at Cuna Credit Union in Madison from which she retired in 2014.

Pam was a very religious person and a life-long member of the Concordia United Methodist Church in Prairie du Sac. She gave her time to the church on a regular basis playing the organ for services weekly for 35 years. She was also a member of the bell choir. Pam, Dave, and Tracy were a tight knit family and spent many enjoyable times together just hanging out, long rides on their e-bikes, going out to eat, and especially their annual trips to Door County. Family was the most important thing in her life. She was so proud of her daughter Tracy because of the wonderful woman she has become and all that she has accomplished. She loved camping with her parents and was proud to have helped them build a rough log cabin in Monroe County. She and her twin sister Pat had their daughter’s only months apart, and Pam was like a second mother to Pat’s daughter Jamie and then grand-niece Sara. She was very close to her brother David who lived in Carbondale, Colorado, along with his sons Aaron and Kyle, and was like an adopted grandma to Kyle’s twins Owen and Liam.

Pam was a hard worker and she never slowed down after moving from Cassel Road to town. She was always health and fitness conscious. Five days a week she and her sister Pat would swim at the High School and go for classes at the Wellness Center. Pam was a people person who always looked forward to her Class of 68 reunions and spent some fun times with her ex-co-workers called “The Babes” doing girls weekends a couple of times a year. She loved shopping, decorating for the holidays, especially Christmas; she loved planting flowers and she and Dave travelled all over to find exactly what she was looking for. She also loved humming birds. She and Dave enjoyed many excursions with the top down on their Mazda Miata for several years. Sunday nights were her “quiet nights” when she was not to be interrupted so she could watch Yellowstone on TV. Pam was always a positive person, looked for the good in everyone, and was quick to smile and laugh. Pam really enjoyed her life to the fullest and never complained.

She is survived by her husband Dave and daughter Tracy, twin sister Pat Mings and her daughter Jamie (Mings) Nehring (Nate) and their daughter Sara, nephews Aaron Eberhardt (Jodi) and their children Jack and Kenna, Kyle Eberhardt (Kathy) and their sons Owen and Liam, Paula Dickson and her daughter Andrea (Clausen) Landmann (Chris) and son Marc Clausen (Rupaleem) and their daughter Minali, Sharon Dickson (Richard Alt) and their sons Stephen Kaminski (Katie Neff) and Ryan Alt (Amanda) and their sons Eli and Miles, and Debra Dickson.

She was preceded in death by her parents Jack and Sara Eberhardt , her brother David Eberhardt, her brother-in-law Timothy Dickson, and brother-in-law Steven Doyle.

David and Tracy extend a special thanks to UW Hospital, especially Dr. Kemp and his special care team.

A celebration of Pam’s life will be scheduled at a later date.

Memorials will be donated to the Great Sauk Trail.

Pam will rest in peace. She will never be forgotten and forever missed by those who loved her the most.

