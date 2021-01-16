Palmyra egg farm building partially collapses

PALMYRA, Wis. — A 60,000 square foot building at the Cold Spring Egg Farm in Palmyra partially collapsed early this morning, according to a Facebook post from Palmyra Public Safety.

PALMYRA PUBLIC SAFETY RESPONDS TO BUILDING COLLAPSE. On January 16, 2020 at approximately 6:45 AM Palmyra Public… Posted by Palmyra Public Safety on Saturday, January 16, 2021

Palmyra Public Safety and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said they were first dispatched to a report of an occupied building collapse at W2024 State Highway 59 and encountered the building partially collapsed.

All employees were able to leave the facility on their own and all injured parties were treated and released on scene.

The building collapse caused a natural gas leak which was mitigated by emergency responders and later secured by WeEnergies. Western Lakes Fire District personnel provided drone operations to assist with scene assessments.