Paisan’s to reopen Friday after city clears return to building

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison says enough steps have been taken to repair a downtown building housing Paisan’s restaurant that it can safely reopen while more permanent repairs are made.

Building inspectors notified the owners of the building at 131 W. Wilson St., which has housed Paisan’s restaurant, that the building has been verified as safe to open. The restaurant’s owner tells News 3 Now that they will plan to open at 3 p.m. Friday for limited in-person dining and takeout with a smaller menu.

The building was first shut down in September over concerns that its underground parking garage was in such disrepair that the building was in danger of collapsing. The building, which is also home to several private offices, reopened in October after steps had been taken to restabilize it. But the city said it was forced to close the building once again and vacate it in December after learning work on monitoring the build’s stability had stopped.

The city says it will continue to work with the owner of the building to make sure proper monitoring and safety precautions continue. However, in a letter to the building’s owners Friday, the city said more permanent steps still need to be taken to repair the building.

The city is also not allowing the underground parking garage to be accessible to the public or building occupants as a condition of reopening the building. In order for the building to remain open, the shoring system will need to be inspected and certified every two weeks to verify the building’s integrity is still intact. The parking garage will also need to be monitored and have its conditions documented at least once every three months.

