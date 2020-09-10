Pair facing tentative charges in string of early morning gas station robberies, Janesville PD says

Leonora S. Blakley, Devonti M. Wilson

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Two people are facing tentative charges in a string of armed robberies in Janesville, according to police.

The Janesville Police Department said officers responded to four armed robberies at local convenience stores Thursday morning, all occurring within about 50 minutes of each other.

At 5:26 a.m. officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at Kwik Trip on East Memorial Drive. The suspect had his face covered, displayed an handgun and demanded money and cigarettes, police said.

The same suspect robbed the Lions QuickMart on Milton Avenue at 5:51 a.m., Exxon on Milton Avenue at 6:10 a.m., and Walgreens on Milton Avenue at 6:18 a.m., according to the report. In each robbery, the suspect demanded money and cigarettes.

Police said nobody was injured during the robberies.

A detective positioned himself in a residential area south of the last robbery, and was able to observe a vehicle park in the 500 block of Harding Street, the report said. The occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody, and the vehicle was seized and later searched.

Police said officers found evidence searching the vehicle that links the suspect to the robberies. Several pieces of clothing, cash, cigarettes and a handgun were found in the seized vehicle.

Devonti M. Wilson, 36, of Janesville, was arrested on multiple tentative charges of armed robbery, police said. Leonora S. Blakley, 29, of Janesville, was arrested on multiple tentative charges of party to armed robbery.

