Pain at the pump: Average gas price nears $4 per gallon in Wisconsin as prices continue to climb

by Brad Hamilton

A person pumps gas in Madison, Wisconsin, on March 8, 2022. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is causing economic ripple effects across the globe, including in the United States where gas prices are setting records.

Overnight, gas prices rose to an all-time high. According to AAA, the national average is now $4.17 per gallon — and it’s likely to go up even more. In Wisconsin, the average price was $3.94, a 54 cent increase from last week’s average.

The rising prices are staggering for people like Robin Odell, who filled up with gas on Tuesday.

“It’s crazy. That’s all I can say. It’s unbelievable, it’s crazy,” she said.

She worries prices will only get worse, making life’s choices more complex.

“I was planning on taking my granddaughter to South Carolina in two weeks and now I’m not even sure if I’ll be able to afford the gas to go there,” Odell said.

RELATED: Evers, four other governors, urge Congress to suspend federal gas tax

Tim Connor, who also got gas on Madison’s southwest side Tuesday, said there is no doubting the pain at the pump. However, Connor believes it is worth it in the short term.

“It’s tough so I can imagine the SUV folks, gosh, it must be even more painful for them, but again, a couple of weeks, a month we can do it,” he said.

Connor added the pain at the pump is the price U.S. consumers have to pay to help those impacted by the crisis in Ukraine.

“I would do anything to help them, and if that means sucking it up for a month, I think most people are willing to do that,” Connor said.

Other states are feeling even more of a pinch; AAA reports that as of Tuesday, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in California is $5.44.

