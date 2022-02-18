Paige McKenna claims 500 freestyle crown at Big Ten Championships
MADISON, Wis. — The Badger women’s swimming and diving team started day 2 of the Big Ten Championships off with a bang.
🚨Big Ten Champ🚨@BadgerSwimDive‘s Paige McKenna swims a 4:38.09 in the 500 free to take home a #B1GWSD title #Badgers | #OnWisconsin
(📹: @JordynReedTV) pic.twitter.com/hwWcBCVwvi
— Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) February 18, 2022
Wisconsin freshman Paige McKenna took home the 500 freestyle title in 4:38.09.
After 2 days of competition, UW sits in 4th place with 371 points.
