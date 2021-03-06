Paige Lee Wilson

Paige Lee Wilson, 16, of Orfordville, passed away March 4, 2021 as a result of an automobile accident.

She was born July 30, 2004 in Madison, WI, the daughter of Devin and Rhonda (Suchomel) Wilson. She was currently a Sophomore at Parkview High School in Orfordville.

Paige loved hanging with her friends, driving her truck and playing with her dog, Bear.

Paige is survived by parents: Devin and Rhonda; sister: Payton; maternal grandfather: John Suchomel; paternal grandparents: Ken and Wynette Wilson and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Paige was preceded in death by maternal grandmother, Cindy and her best friend, Jingles (cat).

A Celebration of Life visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at NEWCOMER-SILVERTHORN CHAPEL ON THE HILL, 3008 S Coon Island Rd, Orfordville. WI.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.

