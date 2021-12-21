Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling put on Reserve/COVID-19 list

by Logan Reigstad

Tony Avelar Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have put wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the team’s reserve-COVID-19 list.

The team announced the move Tuesday.

Valdes-Scantling had a season-high five catches for 98 yards, including one touchdown, in the Packers’ win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Earlier this season, he missed five games due to a hamstring injury.

Valdes-Scantling is the second Packer on the list. Defensive lineman Kenny Clark missed Sunday’s game against the Ravens; his status for Saturday’s game against Cleveland is still unknown.

