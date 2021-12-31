Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling activated off reserve/COVID-19 list

13 players still on reserve/COVID-19 list

by Logan Reigstad

Tony Avelar Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) catches a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling has been activated off the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, the team announced Thursday.

Valdes-Scantling was put on the list on December 21, days after helping lead the Packers to victory over the Baltimore Ravens. During that game, he had a season-high five catches for 98 yards, including one touchdown.

Even with Valdes-Scantling back on the active roster, the Packers still have 13 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list and three more on the practice squad/COVID-19 list, according to the team’s website.

Kickoff for Sunday’s game is scheduled for 7:20 p.m.

