Packers will release Jimmy Graham on Thursday

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will release Tight End Jimmy Graham on Thursday, reports ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Graham, who is 33, joined the Packers in 2018. The ten-year NFL veteran started ten games in 2019, totaling 38 receptions, 447 yards and three touchdowns.

The five-time Pro Bowl Selection has the 36th most touchdown receptions in NFL history.

