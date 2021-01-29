Packers will not retain defensive coordinator Mike Pettine

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine will be not returning to the team for the 2021 season, according to multiple media reports.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero says Pettine’s contract is expiring and the team is not retaining him.

New #Packers DC in Green Bay next season https://t.co/EHLADXTK8C — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) January 29, 2021

Pettine’s defense has come under fire multiple times during his Green Bay tenure, including during the last two years under head coach Matt LaFleur. Pettine was not hired by LaFleur, and was already on the staff as a holdover from the Mike McCarthy era.

Pettine’s job status was in question after last season, as well, when the Packers allowed 285 rushing yards in an NFC Championship Game loss to the San Francisco 49ers. This year, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had success throwing against Pettine’s pass defense in the NFC Championship Game.

Earlier this week, the Packers also let Special Teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga go after two seasons of disappointing performance.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.