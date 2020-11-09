Packers’ Week 11 game against Colts moved to new time

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay’s game against the Indianapolis Colts has been flexed to a new time.

After originally being scheduled for noon, the Packers announced the Week 11 matchup will now start at 3:25 p.m. on Nov. 22. The Packers haven’t played at Lucas Oil Stadium in eight years.

Fans can watch the game live on FOX.

The #Packers‘ Week 11 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts has been flexed to 3:25 p.m. CT on FOX 📰 https://t.co/XzRkHnoak5 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 9, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.