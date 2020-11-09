Packers’ Week 11 game against Colts moved to new time

Brandon Arbuckle
Posted:
by Brandon Arbuckle
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay’s game against the Indianapolis Colts has been flexed to a new time.

After originally being scheduled for noon, the Packers announced the Week 11 matchup will now start at 3:25 p.m. on Nov. 22. The Packers haven’t played at Lucas Oil Stadium in eight years.

Fans can watch the game live on FOX.

