Packers vs. Falcons game pushed back to 8 p.m.

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packers game against the Atlanta Falcons has been rescheduled again.

According to team officials, the game has been pushed from 7:50 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The game was originally moved from its original start time of 7:15 p.m. due to a game between the Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs being rescheduled for Monday night at 6:05 p.m.

