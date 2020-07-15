Packers’ training camp, family night, preseason games will have no fans

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Packers training camp practices, Family Night and all preseason home games will not have fans this season.

According to a news release, the Packers Family Night will still take place in Lambeau Field and be televised to a statewide audience.

The release said the date and time of the event is being finalized.

“The tremendous support of cheering fans at Lambeau Field motivates all of us in the Packers organization,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy in a statement. “But after consulting with local health officials and reviewing League and CDC guidelines, we felt we needed to make this difficult decision. We will miss seeing so many of our fans, particularly the young ones, during this exciting time of year. We will continue to work on the protocols and logistics in the hope that we can welcome fans back to Lambeau Field for the regular season without jeopardizing the health of our players, team personnel and fans.”

For the regular season, ticket holder attendance is still being finalized with details to be announced in the near future, according to the release.

Season ticket holders can ‘opt in’ or ‘opt out’ on the chance to reserve tickets.

