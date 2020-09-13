Packers top Vikings in season-opening win, 43-34

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers scrambles during the game against the Minnesota Vikings on September 18, 2016 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS — If the Packers’ goals in 2020 are another NFC North title, then they’re off to a pretty good start.

Green Bay opened its season Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis with a 43-34 win over the Vikings. It continues a tremendous stretch of divisional wins for the Packers, with seven in a row dating back to the start of last season.

Aaron Rodgers and Co. had no problem acclimating to playing in front of an empty U.S. Bank Stadium. After questions all offseason following the drafting of QB Jordan Love, Rodgers silenced all of the critics by throwing for more than 300 yards and four touchdowns, including a pair to Davante Adams (14 catches, 156 yards).

Running back Aaron Jones rushed for at least 100 yards in each game against the Vikings last season, but was limited to just 66 yards on 16 carries on Sunday.

Before the game, the Packers stayed in the locker room during the playing of the national anthem and the Black national anthem.

“The Green Bay Packers respect the national anthem and United States flag and all that they represent, including the right to express ourselves,” Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement released Sunday.

Green Bay has its home opener in front of no fans at Lambeau Field next Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

