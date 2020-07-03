Packers to play before significantly smaller Lambeau crowds

Associated Press by Associated Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers will play before significantly fewer fans at Lambeau Field this year, if they play in front of any at all.

The Packers told season ticket holders Friday to prepare for a season unlike any the NFL has experienced because of the coronavirus pandemic. The team says social distancing will require the stadium’s seating capacity to be significantly reduced, and face coverings will be required.

Fans can opt out of this season’s games without losing control of their seats for next season. Season ticket holders can request a refund or ask that their payment be carried over.

