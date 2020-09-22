Packers to host free virtual pep rally for fans Saturday

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers are holding a virtual pep rally for fans on Saturday.

Fans can tune in by visiting the team’s website or following the team’s official Twitter and Facebook accounts.

Fans tuning in will have the opportunity to win autographed Packers items and gift cards to the Packers Pro Shop.

Packers President Mark Murphy will do a special question and answer session with the radio voice of the Packers, Wayne Larrivee.

Gilbert Brown will also share his thoughts on the next day’s game against New Orleans during the fun.

A roundtable discussion with Larrivee and the team’s digital reporter Wes Hodkiewicz will conclude the event.

