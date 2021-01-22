Packers to honor Wisconsin healthcare workers during Super Bowl

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers say they’re sending four local healthcare workers to Super Bowl LV to join in on the festivities.

The team picked four employees of Bellin Health as part of an NFL initiative to invite healthcare heroes to the game, representing all 32 teams.

The Packers invited infectious disease physician Dr. Michael Landrum, MD; RN certified nurse specialist in training Jessie Schaumberg; critical care RN Jessica Landry and respiratory therapist Lucy Bellerud to Tampa for the big game.

“We’re honored to extend these invitations to these incredibly dedicated healthcare professionals,” Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement. “We are so grateful for everything they and their colleagues have done to take care of our community during this challenging time.”

The Packers say Dr. Landrum has been key in guiding Bellin Health on the protocols and safety measures when it comes to the clinical care of COVID-19 and vaccinations. Schaumberg has provided daily reports on the current coronavirus numbers and the faces behind them. Landry has shared her personal experiences as a nurse through an emotional poem, and Bellerud has shared a story about witnessing a dying patient reconciling with his daughter after more than 20 years.

The Packers say all four will be recognized during activities that following CDC and local health guidelines.

The Super Bowl will be held Sunday, February 7th.

