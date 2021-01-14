Packers to allow limited attendance at Lambeau Field for first time this season

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers will host ticketed fans at Lambeau Field for the first time this season when the team goes up against the Los Angeles Rams at 3:35 p.m.

In total, roughly 6,500 tickets were made available to season ticket holders who said they’d like the chance to get tickets. The tickets for Saturday’s game are non-transferable.

Fans will be required to follow the team’s COVID-19 protocols, which includes staying in a designated pod of seats unless using restrooms or buying food or drinks. Face masks will be required at all times. Any fans who feel ill or live with someone who is ill or quarantining are asked not to attend the game. Face masks will be provided while supplies last.

Tailgating in the Lambeau Field parking lots will not be allowed, and security staff will be making rounds to ensure fans head into the stadium shortly after arriving.

More detailed information about safety measures put in place amid COVID-19 are available on the team’s website.

