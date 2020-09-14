Packers’ Taylor suffers season-ending knee injury

Stephanie Olson by Stephanie Olson

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers will be without their starting right guard for the rest of the season.

According to reports, Lane Taylor suffered a season-ending right knee injury on Sunday against the Vikings.

The injury happened in the fourth quarter in the Packers season opener against Minnesota.

Taylor missed most of the 2019 season after suffering a bicep injury.

Missed a majority of last season with a biceps injury. https://t.co/eGhB7StV3K — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) September 14, 2020

