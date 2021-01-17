Packers run wild on the Rams, advance to the NFC Championship game

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers threw for 296 yards and 2 touchdowns, Aaron Jones rushed for 99 yards and another score, and Packers defense came up big in the fourth quarter.



Up 25-18 in the fourth, Kenny Clark sacked Jared Goff to force a third-and-long and the defense got off the field with 9:53 left in the game. Then it was time for the dagger.

Rodgers dropped one right on the money to Allen Lazard and 58 yards later Green Bay was up 32-18.

The Packers racked up 484 total yards on the #1 defense in the NFL and will host the NFC Championship game for the first time since 2007. Green Bay will welcome either Tampa Bay or New Orleans to Lambeau Field next Sunday.

