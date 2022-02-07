Packers reportedly hiring Rich Bisaccia as Special Teams Coordinator

by Kyle Jones

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Former Raiders coach Rich Bisaccia will take over as Special Teams Coordinator for the Packers, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Packers are expected to hire former #Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia as their new special teams coach, sources say. The unit was an issue in GB last year, and coach Matt LaFleur goes a long way toward fixing it. Bisaccia is universally respected. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 7, 2022

The Packers fired their previous Special Teams Coordinator Maurice Drayton last week. Drayton’s unit had multiple blunders throughout last season, including a blocked field goal and punt that cost the team in their playoff loss. On the final play of that game, a San Francisco field goal, the Packers only had 10 men on the field despite calling a timeout prior to the snap.

Bisaccia joins the Packers after serving as interim head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders last season. His team finished 10-7, falling in the Wild Card Round to the eventual NFC Champion Bengals.

He was hired as the Raiders’ special teams coordinator in 2018 after serving in the same position for the Cowboys from 2013 to 2017. He also served as a special teams coordinator with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002, winning the Super Bowl that year.

