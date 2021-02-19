Packers release Kirksey, former Badger Wagner

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Facing a salary cap crunch, the Green Bay Packers are releasing linebacker Christian Kirksey and former Wisconsin Badgers tackle Rick Wagner, the team announced Friday.

Kirksey signed with the Packers last offseason and played in 11 games this year. Despite missing multiple games due to injury, he finished the year with 78 tackles — the second-highest total on the team.

Wagner also signed with the Packers last offseason and appeared in all 16 regular-season games, stepping into a consistent starting role after the season-ending injury to All-Pro David Bakhtiari. The West Allis native had a rough outing in the NFC Championship Game against the eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, giving up three sacks.

By releasing Kirksey and Wagner, the Packers will free up approximately $10 million in salary cap space. Wagner is reportedly considering retirement.

