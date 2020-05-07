Packers release 2020 schedule

Melissa Kim by Melissa Kim

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packers 2020 regular season schedule is highlighted by five primetime matchups.

Green Bay will open the season at Minnesota for the first time in team history, marking the third straight year that the Packers will face a divisional opponent in Week 1.

The Packers will have their bye week in week five.

Here’s a look at the entire schedule:

Sun. 9/13 @Vikings at 12pm (FOX)

Sun. 9/20 vs. Lions at 12pm (FOX)

Sun. 9/27 @ Saints at 7:20pm (NBC)

Mon. 10/5 vs. Falcons (ESPN)

Sun. 10/11 BYE

Sun. 10/18 @ Buccaneers at 3:25pm (FOX)

Sun. 10/25 @Texans at 12pm (FOX)

Sun. 11/1 vs. Vikings at 12pm (FOX)

Thurs. 11/5 @ 49ers at 7:20pm (NBC)

Sun. 11/15 vs. Jaguars at 12pm (FOX)

Sun. 11/22 @Colts at 12pm (FOX)

Sun 11/29 vs. Bears at 7:20pm (NBC)

Sun. 12/6 vs. Eagles at 3:25pm (CBS)

Sun. 12/13 @Lions at 12pm (FOX)

Sat. 12/19 or Sun. 12/20 vs. Panthers at TBD

Sun. 12/27 vs. Titans at 7:20pm (NBC)

Sun. 1/3 @ Bears at 12pm (FOX)

