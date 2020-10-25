Packers rebound from loss, stomp Texans 35-20

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

HOUSTON — The Green Bay Packers rebounded from their first loss of the season with a dominating performance over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

The Packers (5-1) rode a 21-0 halftime advantage to a 35-20 win at NRG Stadium in Houston. Aaron Rodgers was sparkling, with nearly 300 yards through the air, four passing touchdowns, and no interceptions.

But Green Bay’s biggest star on Sunday was wideout Davante Adams, who had 13 receptions for 196 yards, while being on the receiving end of two of Rodgers’ touchdown passes.

Former Badgers star and Wisconsin native J.J. Watt had two tackles for loss for the Texans (1-6). Houston added a garbage-time touchdown with a minute to go to cut the deficit to two scores.

