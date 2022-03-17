Packers re-sign LB Campbell

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — De’Vondre Campbell is officially heading back to Lambeau Field for his second season with the Green Bay Packers.

The team announced Thursday that it had re-signed the All-Pro linebacker who led the team with 145 tackles during the 2021-2022 season.

The six-foot-three, 28-year-old linebacker joined the Green and Gold after one season with the Arizona Cardinals and four seasons before that with the Atlanta Falcons.

The news comes more than a week after Aaron Rodgers announced he would also return to Green Bay for his 18th season.

