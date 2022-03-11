Packers raising ticket prices at Lambeau Field for 2022 season

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — After a stock sale that generated nearly $66 million in new money, the Green Bay Packers announced Friday they will be raising ticket prices at Lambeau Field for the upcoming 2022 season.

The Packers say prices for regular-season tickets in the stadium bowl will be between $4 and $7 more expensive, while the prices for preseason tickets will also be increased between $2 and $4.

Invoices were sent to season ticket holders this past week, the organization says. President and CEO Mark Murphy said despite the increases, the Packers’ ticket prices are still below the league average.

“This increase keeps our ticket prices just below the average ticket price in the NFL, the benchmark we use annually to help us determine pricing,” Murphy said in a letter sent to Season Ticket Holders. “We feel this reflects an excellent value for the Lambeau Field gameday experience, while also allowing us to maintain a fair visiting team share for our partner NFL teams.”

RELATED: Green Bay Packers raise $65.8 million with latest stock sale

As part of the increases, regular-season tickets in the endzone will now cost $123 each (up from $118), tickets in the south end zone’s 700 level will now cost $125 each (up from $121), tickets in the south end zone’s 600 level will now cost $134 (up from $129), tickets between the end zone and the 20-yard line will now cost $141 (up from $134) and tickets between the 20-yard lines will now cost $156 (up from $149).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by News 3 Now/Channel 3000 (@channel3000)

The Packers will be losing a home game this season, as the NFL recently announced the team would be playing a game in London during the upcoming season. While the game overseas means the Packers will lose out on some home game revenue, the team will still have 8 regular-season games at Lambeau — the same amount they had before the NFL expanded the schedule by a game in the 2021 season.

The 17-game regular-season schedule also shortened the preseason schedule to 4 games, and the Packers will only have one home preseason game this year.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.