Packers QB Rodgers savoring moments, not dwelling on future

Associated Press by Associated Press

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn’t want to speculate just how much longer he might remain in Green Bay now that the team has drafted his potential successor.

The two-time MVP says he’s just trying to concentrate on the things that remain in his control while remembering to cherish each opportunity.

The Packers traded up four spots in the first round in April to draft Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with the No. 26 overall pick.

The move immediately raised speculation about Rodgers’ long-term future in Green Bay.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments