Packers put indefinite hold on allowing fans into Lambeau Field due to COVID-19, citing surge in cases

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers will not allow fans at Lambeau Field for the rest of the season if the coronavirus continues to seriously impact the Green Bay area.

The team made the announcement Tuesday afternoon, citing an increase of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Green Bay and across Wisconsin.

“We are very concerned with the rate of infection in our area,” Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said. “We are trending in the wrong direction in terms of hospitalization and positive cases, and based on recommendations from community healthcare and public health officials, hosting fans at the stadium for games is not advisable at this time.”

According to a news release, fans will only be allowed into the stadium if the area sees an improvement in the rate of community infection and hospitalizations.

“We urge everyone to wear masks, socially distance and practice proper hand hygiene,” Murphy said. “When watching our games, please limit the people with whom you cheer to your small circle of family or close friends.”

