Packers place LB Kirksey, WR Lazard on injured reserve

Associated Press by Associated Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers linebacker Christian Kirksey and wide receiver Allen Lazard have gone on injured reserve after both players got hurt in a victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Kirksey left the 37-30 triumph in the first half with a pectoral injury.

Lazard played throughout the game and had a career-best performance with six catches for 146 yards and a touchdown.

But the 2018 undrafted free agent from Iowa State showed up on the injury report this week with a pectoral injury.

The injured reserve designation means that Kirksey and Lazard must sit out at least three weeks.

