Packers place Jordan Love on the reserve/COVID-19 list

by Zach Hanley

Charlie Riedel Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packers placed backup quarterback Jordan Love on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday afternoon.

The Packers have placed Jordan Love on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He’s vaccinated, so this means he tested positive. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) December 6, 2021

Because Love is vaccinated, he will have to produce two negative tests two days in a row to return to practice. And depending on how Aaron Rodgers’ toe is, it could mean a lot of first-team reps for practice-squad quarterback Kurt Benkert.

Matt LaFleur said Monday that he is “hopeful” Aaron Rodgers can practice this week, but it’s uncertain. The Packers host the Bears this Sunday at 7:20 p.m.

