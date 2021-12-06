Packers place Jordan Love on the reserve/COVID-19 list
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packers placed backup quarterback Jordan Love on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday afternoon.
The Packers have placed Jordan Love on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He’s vaccinated, so this means he tested positive.
— Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) December 6, 2021
Because Love is vaccinated, he will have to produce two negative tests two days in a row to return to practice. And depending on how Aaron Rodgers’ toe is, it could mean a lot of first-team reps for practice-squad quarterback Kurt Benkert.
Matt LaFleur said Monday that he is “hopeful” Aaron Rodgers can practice this week, but it’s uncertain. The Packers host the Bears this Sunday at 7:20 p.m.
