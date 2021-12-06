Packers place Jordan Love on the reserve/COVID-19 list

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packers placed backup quarterback Jordan Love on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday afternoon. 

Because Love is vaccinated, he will have to produce two negative tests two days in a row to return to practice. And depending on how Aaron Rodgers’ toe is, it could mean a lot of first-team reps for practice-squad quarterback Kurt Benkert.

Matt LaFleur said Monday that he is “hopeful” Aaron Rodgers can practice this week, but it’s uncertain. The Packers host the Bears this Sunday at 7:20 p.m.

