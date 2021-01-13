Packers place Jared Veldheer on the COVID-19 list

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Packers have placed newly signed offensive tackle, Jared Veldheer, on the reserve/COVID-19 list after he recorded a positive test.

Veldheer practiced with the team Tuesday after Green Bay signed him off the Colts’ practice squad earlier this week. ESPN’s Rob Demovsky is reporting that the Packers have been cleared through contact tracing of having to put anyone else on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

That could change with the results of tests from Thursday until Saturday’s game.

