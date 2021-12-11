Packers place Cobb on injured reserve, activate Campbell

by Kyle Jones

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Wide receiver Randall Cobb is headed for the injured reserve, the Packers announced Saturday.

Cobb suffered a core muscle injury during Green Bay’s game against the Rams.

The injury will sideline him for at least three weeks, though he could be out for even longer.

Cobb has been a key player for the Packers this season, with 28 receptions for 375 yards and 5 touchdowns.

The rest of the team’s receivers, like Marquez Valdes-Scantling, will have to step up during Cobb’s absence.

The Packers did get a boost on defense, as De’Vondre Campbell was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Campbell has racked up 99 tackles this season and 2 interceptions. He is still listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against Chicago.

The Packers take on the Bears at Lambeau Field Sunday at 7:20 p.m.

