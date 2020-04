Packers pick Cincinnati TE Josiah Deguara in the third round

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 12: Josiah Deguara #83 of the Cincinnati Bearcats catches a pass for a touchdown defended by Deontay Anderson #2 of the Houston Cougars in the second quarter at TDECU Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY – With the 94th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Packers continued their theme of selecting offensive guys.

Green Bay selected Cincinnati tight end Josiah Deguara for their only pick in the third round.

Deguara’s best year as a Bearcat was 2018, when he caught 38 passes for 468 yards and 5 touchdowns.

