Packers pick AJ Dillion in second round

Zach Hanley by Stephen Cohn, Zach Hanley

SOUTH BEND, IN - NOVEMBER 23: AJ Dillon #2 of the Boston College Eagles runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium on November 23, 2019 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY – After making a splash in the first round, the Packers take a running back in the second round.

With the 62nd pick Green Bay takes Boston College running back AJ Dillon.

The Connecticut native broke the Eagles’ career rushing touchdown record last season and holds the program’s all-time rushing record with 4,382 yards in three seasons.

Dillon finished with 38 career rushing touchdowns and more than 4,600 all-purpose yards.

The 21-year-old tailback was the Packers’ second pick of the 2020 Draft and their first Friday night. Green Bay surprisingly selected quarterback Jordan Love on Thursday, leading to speculation the Packers may be grooming Aaron Rodgers’ successor.

