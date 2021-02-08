Packers officially announce hirings of new defensive, special teams coordinators

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

Morry Gash Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Scott Miller catches a 39-yard touchdown pass against Green Bay Packers' Kevin King during the first half of the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers are officially announcing the hiring of Joe Barry as their new defensive coordinator and Maurice Drayton as their new special teams coordinator.

Barry has held multiple jobs during 19 years as an NFL assistant, most recently working with the Los Angeles Rams from 2017-2029 as the team’s assistant head coach and linebackers coach. During that time, the Rams have been one of the best defenses in the league, ranking second in sacks, tied for second in takeaways, seventh in total defense and 9th in scoring defense.

Barry’s previous two stints as a defensive coordinator have been less sucessful, though. He served as the defensive coordinator in Detroit in 2007 and 2008, with the Lions going 0-16 during that second season, giving up a league-high 517 points.

Barry also served as defensive coordinator in Washington in 2015 and 2016, with those teams giving up approximately 24 points per game.

Drayton is being promoted after spending the last three years as assistant special teams coach, helping Mason Crosby as one of the best kickers in the league and previously helping punters increase their average yards per punt while working as an assistant in Indianapolis.

