Packers officially announce hiring of Rich Bisaccia as special teams coordinator

by Jaymes Langrehr

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers are officially announcing the hiring of former Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia as their new special teams coach in hopes of addressing one of the organization’s biggest weaknesses over the last several seasons.

Bisaccia has led special teams units across the league for 20 years, including most recently with the Raiders, but also with the Dallas Cowboys from 2013-2017, the San Diego Chargers from 2011-2012, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2002-2010. Prior to that, Bisaccia spent nearly 20 years coaching in the college ranks.

Rich Bisaccia brings 38 years of coaching experience to Green Bay. 5️⃣ things to know about the new #Packers special teams coordinator ⤵️ https://t.co/QZXahPmZg3 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) February 8, 2022

As interim head coach in Las Vegas this year after the firing of Jon Gruden, Bisaccia helped lead the Raiders to their first playoff appearance since 2017.

Bisaccia was a candidate to have the interim tag removed from his title in Las Vegas this offseason, but the Raiders ultimately decided to hire New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as their next head coach instead.

Reports quickly linked the Packers to Bisaccia for their special teams opening after the Packers announced they were parting ways with Maurice Drayton after just one season as special teams coordinator, and indicated Bisaccia would be getting the job on Monday, one day before the team officially announced the hiring.

It's official: the #Packers have agreed to terms with former #Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia to become their new special teams coaches. It's likely he is now the highest-paid ST coach in the NFL. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) February 8, 2022

It is believed that Bisaccia could be the league’s highest-paid special teams coordinator, according to reports from the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, although the Packers have not released financial terms for anyone on their coaching staff.

