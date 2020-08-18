Packers offering short tours of Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. — While fans won’t be able to attend the first couple Packers’ games this year, they can still get inside Lambeau Field a different way.

The team is now offering quick 15-minute tours of the stadium, starting in the Atrium and ending inside the stadium bowl for photo opps.

Masks are required for the tours, and each group is capped at 10 people. Tours are offered every day from 10:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and can be bought online or at the Hall of Fame desk in the Lambeau Field Atrium.

