Packers offensive line coach promoted to offensive coordinator

by Kyle Jones

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packers are replacing Nathaniel Hackett with a familiar face.

Hackett left his post as offensive coordinator to become head coach of the Denver Broncos last week. On Monday, the Packers announced that offensive line coach Adam Stenavich would take his place.

Stenavich took over as offensive line coach in 2019 and was the team’s run game coordinator last season. That run game was a big part of the Packers’ NFC North-winning squad. Running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon both recorded 1,000 rushing yards, the second duo in team history to do so.

The Packers’ offensive line allowed the second-least amount of sacks among any team in 2020.

A native of Marshfield, Wis., Stenavich was an assistant offensive line coach for the San Francisco 49ers from 2017 to 2018. In college, he played left tackle for Michigan.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.