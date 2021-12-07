Packers nominate Aaron Jones for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

by Kyle Jones

Rick Scuteri Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) scores a touchdown as Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Packers nominated running back Aaron Jones for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, the team announced Tuesday.

The award celebrates an NFL player for outstanding work in the community as well as on the field.

Jones, whose parents served in the U.S. Army, has played a large role in the Packers’ Salute to Service and Huddle for Heroes events, which support veterans.

He is also involved with the Boys and Girls Club in Green Bay, Milwaukee, and his hometown of El Paso, Texas.

Last year, Jones and his twin brother Alvin launched the A&A All the Way Foundation, which supports children in military families and in need.

The Foundation hosted its first Freedom Is Campaign in 2021, which honors military families. The campaign raises money for children in these families to have fun experiences like a trip to the zoo or a family movie night.

Jones and the Foundation held turkey giveaways in Green Bay and El Paso this year, as well as football camps and bike giveaways for students.

Jones also continued his Yards for Shoes campaign, which donates a pair of shoes to Wisconsin children in need for every rushing yard Jones gains this season, up to 1,000 yards.

On the field, the veteran running back has also excelled. He leads the Packers in rushing yards with 564 and has scored 3 rushing touchdowns this year. Jones also has 298 receiving yards and 4 touchdown receptions.

Jones will also take part in this year’s Charity Challenge. Fans can vote for their favorite nominee on Twitter using #WPMOYChallenge followed by the player’s name. The player with the most-used hashtag between Tuesday and January 17 will win a $25,000 donation to the charity of their choice.

Jones will wear a special helmet sticker for the rest of the season to honor his nomination.

