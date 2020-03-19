Packers moving forward without veterans Bulaga, Martinez

Associated Press by Associated Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers’ additions of linebacker Christian Kirksey and Rick Wagner this week signaled moving forward without two key veterans.

Longtime right tackle Bryan Bulaga has agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Chargers and linebacker Blake Martinez is joining the New York Giants. The Packers confirmed reports of their departures Wednesday on the opening day of free agency.

Bulaga has been a fixture at right tackle for the past decade. Martinez has been Green Bay’s leading tackler each of the last three seasons.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments