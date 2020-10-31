Packers looking for next member of Fan Hall of Fame

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers are looking for their next honoree for the Packers FAN Hall of Fame.

Starting Sunday, fans are asked to nominate themselves, a relative or a friend for the honor of being the 23rd member of the FAN Hall of Fame.

Nominations must include an essay of fewer than 500 words, describing the merits of the nominee. Each nomination should be accompanies by a photo. The nomination period will remain open until Nov. 30.

The Packers FAN Hall of Fame was founded in 1998 as a way to honor a devout and longtime fan.

The ten finalists will be chosen in December, with a final round of voting in January.

Nominations and the voting process will take place on the Packers website.

The honoree’s selection will be announced in late February 2021. He or she will receive four club seats to a 2021 Packers home game; a $500 Packers Pro Shop gift certificate; a road trip for two to a 2021 Packers away game, including game tickets, air fare and hotel accommodations; and a one-year subscription to Packer Plus.

The honoree also will have his or her name added to the list of FAN Hall of Fame honorees recognized in the Packers Hall of Fame.

