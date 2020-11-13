Packers legend Paul Hornung dead at 84

Logan Rude by Logan Rude, Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Paul Hornung, the dazzling “Golden Boy” of the Green Bay Packers whose singular ability as a runner, receiver, quarterback and kicker helped turn the team into an NFL dynasty, has died.

He was 84-years-old.

The Louisville Sports Commission made the announcement Friday morning.

Hornung won the Heisman Trophy at Notre Dame, then headed to the Packers. He was the NFL MVP in 1961 and played on four championship teams. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1986.

Iconic Packers coach Vince Lombardi once called Hornung “the greatest player I ever coached” and “the best all-around back ever to play football.”

Hornung and another of the league’s top stars, Detroit’s Alex Karras, were suspended for 1963 by Commissioner Pete Rozelle for betting on NFL games and associating with undesirable persons. They returned to the NFL the next year.

