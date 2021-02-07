Packers legend Charles Woodson elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Packers great Charles Woodson has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2021 class.

Woodson, who played college football at Michigan, was drafted by the Oakland Raiders fourth overall in the 1998 NFL Draft.

He signed a seven-year, $52 million contract with the Packers in 2006, where he would later win Super Bowl XLV.

Woodson retired from the NFL in 2015 tied for most career defensive touchdowns with 13 and second all-time in interceptions returned for touchdowns (11).

“The Green Bay Packers and all our fans congratulate Charles on this tremendous, well-deserved honor,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy in a statement. “Charles played the game the right way, and we would not have won Super Bowl XLV without his outstanding play and leadership. He had a remarkable career, including seven great seasons in Green Bay. We look forward to his induction in Canton and welcoming him back to Lambeau Field to unveil his name in the stadium next season.”

Woodson is the 27th member of the Packers to be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

