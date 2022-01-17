Packers kicking off against 49ers Saturday night at Lambeau Field

by Stephen Cohn

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packers will kick off Saturday night against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field.

According to the team, the NFC Divisional Playoff matchup will kick off in primetime at 7:15 p.m. CT on Fox.

Green Bay is the No. 1 seed in the NFC, while San Francisco is the lowest-remaining seed at No. 6.

The Packers have home-field advantage until the Super Bowl next month. If Green Bay wins Saturday night, the will host the Buccaneers, Rams or Cardinals on Sunday, Jan. 30.

