Packers kick off fourth annual ‘Packers vs. Cancer’ campaign

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have partnered with Bellin Health and the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation to kick off their fourth annual “Packers vs. Cancer” campaign. Fans are invited to participate by raising awareness and funds for cancer research and care, a release explained.

“The COVID-19 pandemic we are facing has highlighted the importance of working together as we

strive toward a healthy community. The fight against cancer remains an effort that requires our ongoing dedication

and commitment,”said Packers President Mark Murphy.

The Packers Pro Shop debuted a new “Packers Vs. Cancer” beanie hat, with $5 from each sale going directly to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation. The hat, available in-store and online, will be sold throughout October and into the colder months. Shoppers can also take part in the effort by adding $1 or more to their purchase during October.

The team is set to recognize the campaign during Monday night’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. While fans won’t be able to attend Monday’s game, season ticket holders will receive a “multifunctional scarf/head wrap, made of stretchy, breathable fabric with the Packers Vs. Cancer logo,” in the coming weeks as a giveaway in conjunction with the game.

“With COVID-19 spreading in our communities, there’s a very real concern about patients putting off the cancer

screenings that could save their lives,” said Bellin Health President & CEO Chris Woleske. “Cancer survival rates are

increasing due to improved treatments and the fact that we’re catching the disease earlier – but there is more work

to be done and screenings are key.

Officials say Packers kicker Mason Crosby, joined by his wife Molly, is again taking part in the campaign as a spokesperson to share how cancer has impacted his life. Their story will be featured on the Packers website during the month of October to “help remind fans how they can be a part of Packers Vs. Cancer and how screenings and early detection can help save lives,” a release said.

The team is also exploring ways to allow players to virtually visit those battling cancer.

More information on the campaign can be found by visiting packers.com/community/packers-vs-cancer.

