Packers invite fans to attend virtual pep rally Saturday ahead of NFC Championship

The Green Bay Packers will host a free "Packers Everywhere" virtual pep rally on Saturday.

In a release, the team said Packers President Mark Murphy will participate in a Q&A session with Wayne Larrivee, the voice of the Packers. Alumni Greg Jennings and Sam Shields will also attend the virtual rally. They’ll preview the Sunday matchup between the Packers and the Buccaneers. The pep rally starts at 6 p.m.

Fans will be able to enter a sweepstakes to win autographed Packers items, Packers Pro Shop gift cards and more. Viewers can enter the sweepstakes by accessing a link that will be provided during the event.

The event will end with a roundtable discussion featuring Larrivee and Mike Spofford of packers.com. Fans can join by visiting the Packers website, Twitter or Facebook accounts.

The Packers will need to beat the Buccaneers in the NFC Championship game to make it to the Super Bowl. The game starts at 2 p.m. Sunday. Fans can watch the game on FOX.

